Short Interest in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Rises By 15.7%

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.09.

CACI stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.81. 13,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,810. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. CACI International has a 1-year low of $245.32 and a 1-year high of $359.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.71.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

