Short Interest in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Declines By 6.0%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 8,650,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 113.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,827 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,276,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,581,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CARG traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. 76,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.97 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

