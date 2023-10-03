Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Rises By 14.8%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOF opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

