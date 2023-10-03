Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Increases By 11.7%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,400 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,714.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTOUF opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. Charter Hall Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

About Charter Hall Group

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

