Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Declines By 11.3%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,400 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 1,094,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Crew Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Crew Energy stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWEGF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

