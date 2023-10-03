Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Grows By 16.0%

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DLH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DLH by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DLH by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

DLH stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. DLH has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, analysts predict that DLH will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

