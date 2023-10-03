Short Interest in EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Rises By 12.9%

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,688,200 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 5,922,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66,882.0 days.

EQT AB (publ) Price Performance

EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. EQT AB has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading

