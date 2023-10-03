Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Rises By 15.1%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,511.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

