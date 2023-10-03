Short Interest in Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Rises By 9.4%

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,279,300 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 11,224,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Fabege AB (publ) stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Fabege AB has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46.

About Fabege AB (publ)

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

