Short Interest in First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Rises By 12.5%

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Northern Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FNRN stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. First Northern Community Bancorp has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $9.74.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 15.16%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.