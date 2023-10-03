Short Interest in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Expands By 5.4%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 11,680,000 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $46.52 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

