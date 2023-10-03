Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Increases By 15.7%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.1 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

Shares of GCHEF stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.