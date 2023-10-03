Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Increases By 15.7%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.1 days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance
Shares of GCHEF stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $6.38.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile
