Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Drops By 5.8%

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $42,342.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 373.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.78. 13,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,270. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $94.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

