Short Interest in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Declines By 11.7%

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Intelligent Living Application Group Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of ILAG opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Living Application Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Living Application Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Intelligent Living Application Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Living Application Group Company Profile

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

