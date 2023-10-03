Short Interest in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Expands By 10.3%

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Invivyd Stock Performance

IVVD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,326. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Invivyd has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.09.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invivyd will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Triatomic Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

