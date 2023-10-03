Short Interest in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Expands By 10.3%

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Invivyd Stock Performance
IVVD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,326. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Invivyd has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.09.
Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invivyd will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.
