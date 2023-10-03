Short Interest in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Increases By 5.5%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 436,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $26,744,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,316,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,781,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,954,000 after purchasing an additional 526,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 25.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after purchasing an additional 506,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD-WEN stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.37. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

