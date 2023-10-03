Short Interest in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Rises By 9.1%

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 436,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALU traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

