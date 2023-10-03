Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Decreases By 8.5%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GASNF opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

