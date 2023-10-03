Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Decreases By 8.5%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GASNF opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
