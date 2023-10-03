Short Interest in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expands By 8.0%

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.49 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.
The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.
