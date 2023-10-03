Short Interest in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Rises By 16.0%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.65. The stock had a trading volume of 861,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.70 and its 200 day moving average is $330.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $287.75 and a one year high of $389.58.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,411.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 53,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 52,198 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $551,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.