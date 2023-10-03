Short Interest in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Decreases By 11.7%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Tritium DCFC Trading Down 20.0 %

NASDAQ:DCFCW opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Tritium DCFC has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.06.

Institutional Trading of Tritium DCFC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $176,000.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

