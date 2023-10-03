Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 781 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $274.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.56. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- International Paper’s 5% Yield Offers Big Value
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- A Growing 4% Dividend makes this a REIT to Shop For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.