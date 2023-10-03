Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 781 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $274.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.56. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.