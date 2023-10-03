Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSLLF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

SSLLF opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $92.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $439.46 million for the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

