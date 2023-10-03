SingularityNET Trading Up 4% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $226.66 million and approximately $21.47 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016564 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,428.02 or 1.00013088 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,335,043,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,235,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,335,043,080.1521974 with 1,235,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18607926 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $22,649,497.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

