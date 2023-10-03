SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,135 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 437.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -45.39%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

