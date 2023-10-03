Snowflake’s (SNOW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.78. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $615,840.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,744 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $119,432,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

