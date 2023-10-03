South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on South32 from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on South32 from GBX 410 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($4.84) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded South32 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.00.

Get South32 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on South32

South32 Stock Performance

South32 Cuts Dividend

South32 stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. South32 has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

About South32

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.