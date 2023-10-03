Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Shares of LUV opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

