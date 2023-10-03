SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.