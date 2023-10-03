SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 2.4% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.82. The stock had a trading volume of 534,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,822. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $356.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

