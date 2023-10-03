SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,197,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,198. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.34.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

