SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 8.2% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 369,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 367,901 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

