SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.29

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2023

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTIGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.29 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 50952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,513,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 93,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,639,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,449,000 after purchasing an additional 83,537 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 100,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 54,892 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.