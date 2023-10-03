SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.47

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 875396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 73,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,411.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 868,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,849,000 after buying an additional 833,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $611,665,000,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

