SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

