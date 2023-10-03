Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Update

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Spectral Medical stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Spectral Medical has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

