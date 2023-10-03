Standpoint Asset Management LLC Has $27.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Standpoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 492,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 9.1% of Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $27,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,865,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

