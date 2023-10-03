Standpoint Asset Management LLC Has $48.22 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Standpoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.8% of Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Standpoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.74. 2,114,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,741. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.02 and its 200-day moving average is $394.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $310.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

