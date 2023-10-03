Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SRT. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Startek in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Startek Trading Down 1.2 %

SRT stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.36 million, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. Startek has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. Startek had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Startek by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Startek by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Startek by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Startek in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Startek in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

