Stem (NYSE:STEM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.67

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 587573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

Get Stem alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STEM

Stem Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $582.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Buzby purchased 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stem by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stem by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.