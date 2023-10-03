Stephens Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $70.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.03. CarMax has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $5,675,163.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,669,265. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

