Sterling Manor Financial LLC Invests $536,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,503 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,638,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

