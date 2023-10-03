Steve Bennetts Purchases 248,728 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Free Report) insider Steve Bennetts purchased 248,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,487.28 ($3,006.50).

Actual Experience Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Actual Experience stock opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.81. Actual Experience plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.70 ($0.03). The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86.

Actual Experience Company Profile

Actual Experience plc, a human experience management company, provides hybrid workplace Analytics as a service and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It's technology portfolio includes patented algorithm housed in analytics cloud and digital workplace management platform.

