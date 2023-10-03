Steve Bennetts Purchases 248,728 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2023

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACTGet Free Report) insider Steve Bennetts purchased 248,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,487.28 ($3,006.50).

Actual Experience Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Actual Experience stock opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.81. Actual Experience plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.70 ($0.03). The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86.

Actual Experience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actual Experience plc, a human experience management company, provides hybrid workplace Analytics as a service and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It's technology portfolio includes patented algorithm housed in analytics cloud and digital workplace management platform.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Actual Experience (LON:ACT)

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.