Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $253.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $253.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $191.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after buying an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,404,000 after buying an additional 775,059 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

