Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $374,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after buying an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,373,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sysco by 5,475.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,772 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

