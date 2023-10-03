Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $215,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average is $114.03.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Polaris

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.