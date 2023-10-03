Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $272,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

