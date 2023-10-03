Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2,159.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 3.1 %

Exelon stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

