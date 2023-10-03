Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 908 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 55.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

