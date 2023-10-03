Stiles Financial Services Inc Takes $305,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after purchasing an additional 971,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $55,499,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $50,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 324,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.94.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM opened at $154.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $158.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,533 shares of company stock worth $16,608,604. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

